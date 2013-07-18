Eatible Delights Catering Now Offering Summer BBQ Catering Menu

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Eatible Delights Catering is pleased to announce they are now offering a special summer BBQ catering menu. As premier caterers in PA, the professionals from Eatible Delights Catering realize that summer is filled with many reasons to gather friends and family members for a picnic or back yard party.



There are many occasions during the summer months that are cause for a celebration. There are weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, family reunions, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Each and every occasion is the perfect time for gathering family and friends for good food and drinks. Wherever the event takes place, Eatible Delights Catering offers a delicious summer BBQ catering menu that is sure to please everyone on the guest list.



Summer is the most popular time of year for family reunions. Not only are the kids out of school, but the adults are taking vacation time and most family reunions take place outside with lots of fun activities and good BBQ food. Let Eatible Delights Catering take the stress away from the host of the party by bringing and setting up all of the catered food. A family reunion is a rare occasion to see family members that one may not be able to see often. No one wants to be burdened with cooking and serving the food at his or her own family reunion. The summer BBQ catering menu consists of a choice of grilled chicken, hot dogs, sausages, hamburgers, and spare ribs. There are also many side dishes and desserts to choose from. Eatible Delights Catering provides plenty of food so each and every guest leaves happy.



When planning the next big summertime party, let Eatible Delights Catering cater the event with their food from the summer BBQ catering menu. The staff will work closely with the host of the party to ensure the perfect display of food and beverages that will please kids and adults alike. For the best catering in Bucks County, call Eatible Delights Catering today.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com