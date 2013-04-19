Eatible Delights Catering Now Offers Corporate Catering in Bucks County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Eatible Delights is proud to announce that they are now offering corporate catering in Bucks County, PA. Catering an office is a convenient way to provide the best food and service possible to employees that may be working early or late hours. Eatible Delights offers catering to offices located in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Bensalem, Bala Cynwyd, and the Yardley area. They offer a wide assortment of Specials, Box Lunches, Sandwiches, and Trays. The cost can range anywhere from $7.95 per person to $13.00 per person.



Eatible Delights not only offers an excellent corporate catering menu, but their corporate catering services also provide all materials including linens, china, flatware, stemware, tables, chairs, and banquet servers. Eatible Delights also offers alcohol and will set up and remove everything when the dining is complete.



An example of a Philadelphia Special that is offered by Eatible Delights is The Liberty Bell Option #1. This is a Grilled Chicken Breast on a Kaiser Roll, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Provolone, Bag of Herr’s Potato Chips, Gourmet Brownie, Piece of Fruit, Bottled Juice, Soda or Water. All sandwiches are available on Whole Wheat, Rye, Pumpernickel, Croissant, or Freshly Baked Hearth Roll.



An example of a Box Lunch is the Box Lunch #1 which includes Gourmet Smoked Turkey Breast, or Roast Beef, or Corned Beef, or Boneless Chicken Breast. A mixed selection of meats may be chosen for an additional cost. It also includes Pasta Salad or Potato Chips, Apple, Orange, or Banana, Gourmet Brownie, Canned Beverage or Bottled Water.



An example of a Tray is the Executive Sandwich Tray. This includes an assortment of Gourmet Sandwiches served with Red Leafy Lettuce, Gourmet Mustards, Deli Pickle, Chips, and assorted Olives.



Call Eatible Delights today to impress the office with a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner. It is the most convenient way to provide the office with the best food and service available.



About Eatible Delights

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



