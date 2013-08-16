Eatible Delights Catering Offering New Bourbon Street Menu

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Eatible Delights Catering, one of the premier catering companies near Montgomery County, is pleased to announce the new “Stroll on Bourbon Street” catering menu. This exciting new menu features delicious foods that have made Louisiana famous.



Louisiana is known for their spicy creole style foods. Creole cuisine is mainly a blend of Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese foods. It also features blends of Native American and African foods. Eatible Delights Catering has many main dishes to choose from including a jambalaya, a gumbo, and blackened catfish. They also have many side dishes to choose from making it a completely customizable creole style catering experience.



When planning a birthday party or corporate gathering, a Stroll on Bourbon Street makes the perfect catering menu. Louisiana is famous for their Mardi Gras celebration. Mardi Gras takes place in New Orleans, LA and is a huge celebration with lots of beads, masks, and amazing food. It’s one of the largest parties to take place in the US every year. People travel from all over the world to experience the food and celebration of Mardi Gras. The “Stroll on Bourbon Street” catering menu will add excitement and a touch of flare to any event or party. Hosting a corporate event that takes place around the time of Mardi Gras would be a perfect excuse to turn the event into a New Orleans styled Mardi Gras party. Guests can wear masks and Eatible Delights Catering can serve delicious, famous creole styled Louisiana food.



When looking to add something different to the catering for the next event, consider this catering company near Delaware County. Eatible Delights Catering’s Bourbon Street catering menu is sure to add excitement and originality to the event. Eatible Delights Catering also offers catering packages for weddings, holidays, parties, and corporate events. They have a wide variety of menus to choose from that is sure to please everyone.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com.