Eatible Delights Catering Offers New Menu for Thanksgiving

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Eatible Delights Catering, one of the premier catering companies in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they have a new catering menu for Thanksgiving. Enjoy all the best Thanksgiving has to offer this year by catering this family holiday.



Thanksgiving is easily one of the most popular holidays as it is something that everyone celebrates. When hosting a large Thanksgiving with family and friends, it’s never too early to start planning. Eatible Delights Catering can help this year with their delicious menu that includes all the classic Thanksgiving favorites. Hosting a large Thanksgiving can become a very stressful event. It usually takes weeks of planning and days of cooking and preparing. Thanksgiving is a time to spend time with family and friends. Catering the Thanksgiving meal will give the host an opportunity to spend time with their guests, which are often close family and friends. There are different menu levels to choose from for the catered Thanksgiving. The host can order as much food or as little food that is needed for their Thanksgiving. Eatible Delights Catering also offers other items that are featured on their other catering menus. Adding some other types of food can add a unique flare to this holiday meal. Eatible Delights Catering will cater any special event or holiday including birthdays, weddings, Mothers Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, family reunions, and corporate picnics. These are just examples of the special events that Eatible Delights Catering can cater.



When looking for a catering company in Philadelphia, Eatible Delights Catering offers special menu items for every type of event. Each catering event can be completely customized to perfectly meet the needs of the host. Thanksgiving isn’t too far away and catering this holiday will take the stress and headache away form the host and let them fully enjoy all the time with their family and friends. The complete meal can be catered including appetizers, dinner, and dessert.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com.