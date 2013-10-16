Eatible Delights Catering Releases Holiday Catering 2013 Menu

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Eatible Delights Catering, one of the premier companies offering wedding catering in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they have released their 2013 Holiday Catering Menu. This menu features 7 catering packages available for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays.



Eatible Delights Catering knows how stressful the holiday can be. This is true especially if one is hosting a large family holiday meal. Hosting a large holiday meal is a nice occasion to see family and friends that haven’t been seen in a while. The host can often times be too busy with prepping, cooking, and serving to spend quality time with their guests. Eatible Delights Catering can take away this stress by providing a fully catered meal for the guests to enjoy. The host can simply put the food out and everyone can help himself or herself to the hot and delicious food.



The packages available this year include the following: The Thanksgiving Day Feast 2013, The Arizona Christmas 2013, The Charlie Brown Special 2013 (kid friendly menu), The Chic Office Party 2013, The Main Liner 2013, The Nat King Cole Special 2013, and the Yuletide Special. Each package includes a different main course of meat or seafood such as roast turkey, beef brisket, chicken tenders, Swedish meatballs, lollipop lamb chops, roast prime rib, smoky sticky BBQ ribs, honey BBQ chicken, or grilled salmon. Each main dish is perfectly paired with side dishes, beverages and desserts. There is a minimum of 25 people per package. The prices vary and are based on per person.



Take the stress away from the holidays this year and contact Eatible Delights Catering for catering in Bucks County or any other area within the vicinity of Philadelphia. Guests will be impressed by the delicious and large variety of food, while the host can relax and mingle with family and friends.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com.