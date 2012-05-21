A Recovered Eating Disorder Sufferer Releases New Online Treatment Program

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- A recovered eating disorder sufferer who battled with an eating disorder for over a decade and has been recovered for the last seven years has released a new Recovery From Eating Disorders E-Program, designed to help others who are suffering achieve full and complete recovery.



The program features over 20 instructional and action-oriented videos, audio, downloadable worksheets, numerous bonuses and resources that cover all of the fundamentals for eating disorder recovery as well as post recovery modules.



This is a comprehensive program that was designed by Ms. Vucetic “to give everyone an opportunity to recover completely. I am here to spread the message that complete recovery is possible, no matter what the popular belief is in the public and even medical profession”. Ms. Vucetic herself has been completely recovered and says that, “I have made it my mission to reach as many people as possible and spread the message of hope. There are at least 10 Million suffering with an eating disorder, and only one in ten will ever get treatment”



The principle of the program is to teach sufferers to eliminate the diet mentality, which perpetuates the eating disorder and to learn intuitive eating skills and tools for reprogramming limiting beliefs, creating mindset shifts, increasing self esteem and the use of cognitive therapy elements to regulate old emotional patterns and form new neural pathways, coping skills and the latest in modern psychology about and ancient wisdom about the law of attraction and the manifestation process. The Program is centered on the core belief that full and complete recovery is possible without the need for ongoing and lifelong treatment – a revolutionary approach to this disorder, but one that Ms. Vucetic firmly stands by. “I have experienced it myself for seven years and have seen many of my clients go through the same process and get to that place of full freedom and recovery.”



The program has received a lot of praise from the clients as well as the broader eating disorder network, being labeled as “the most comprehensive online eating disorder recovery program available today”, at a price that is reasonable and far cheaper than treatment centers of the traditional therapy route.



The Program is self paced and can be downloaded anywhere, giving people the ability to learn at their own pace and at a time that is convenient for them. It also features a private Facebook Group to give the members an opportunity to share and connect with each other and Ms. Vucetic.



The Recovery Program can be purchased online, at www.helpforeatingdisorder.com and it also comes with a complimentary coaching session with the Creator, Nina Vucetic.