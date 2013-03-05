Eating Fruits and Vegetables May Help Quit Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- According to a recent study, smokers who increase their fruit and vegetables consumption may have an easier time quitting smoking. With the help of an EverSmoke electronic cigarette and eating fruits and vegetables, smokers can double their chances of weaning off traditional cigarettes.



The study found that cigarette smokers who ate fruits and vegetables of four or more times per day were three times for more likely to be tobacco free 14 months later. The end result of the study is that if a smoker is craving a cigarette, try increasing the amount of fruits and vegetables or even drinking a glass of milk in order to curb the urge to smoke.



A nutritional approach is a great place to start to wean off traditional cigarettes, but also trying an EverSmoke electronic cigarette can be an added advantage to quitting smoking. EverSmoke’s mission is to education the population on the harmful toxins found in cigarettes and to serve as a better alternative to getting the nicotine fix. EverSmoke offers an alternative smoking device that can reduce the smoking related diseases. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



“We’re all about the healthy approach and adding the least amounts of chemicals to our bodies. We think it’s great that fruits and vegetables can help curb smoking urges, and with our e-Cigs we’re confident that smokers can successfully stop smoking traditional cigarettes,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



About EverSmoke

EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



