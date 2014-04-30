Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Eaton Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Eaton Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Eaton Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Eaton Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Eaton Corporation"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. The company provides electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control to its customers in more than 175 countries worldwide. It offers hydraulics components, systems and services principally for industrial and mobile equipment; and aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. Eaton also supplies truck and automotive drive-train and power-train systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. Eaton along with its subsidiaries operates across Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America, North America and Europe. Eaton is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



Companies Mentioned



Eaton Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153477/eaton-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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