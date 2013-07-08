Eaton Corporation Shares (NYSE:ETN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Eaton Corporation(NYSE:ETN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Eaton Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) in 2007 or earlier and currently hold any of those NYSE:ETN shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) concerning whether a series of statements by Eaton Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Eaton Corporation reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $16.04 billion in 2011 to over $16.31 billion in 2012 while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.35 billion to over $1.21 billion.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Eaton Corporation rose significantly between 2011 and 2012. For instance the Chairman of the Company, CEO and President of Eaton Corporation’s total pay rose from over $13.5 million in 2011 to over $20.4 million in 2012 and the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer’s total compensation increased from over $5.07 million in 2011 to over $6.41 million in 2012.



Eaton Corporation shares (NYSE:ETN) closed on June 6, 2013, at $64.40 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders of Eaton Corporation shares (NYSE:ETN) have certain options



