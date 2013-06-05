Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Long-Term Investors Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who continuously held shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) for several years, was announced concerning whether certain Eaton Vance officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Eaton Vance officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Eaton Vance Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.24 billion in 2011 to over $1.20 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $214.90 million to $203.47 million.



Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded as high as $33.77 per share in April 2011 and declined to $21.16 per share in August 2011.



On June 4, 2013, NYSE:EV shares closed at $40.83 per share.



