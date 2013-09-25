Eatzi Gourmet Supplies Halal Catering in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Eatzi Gourmet is a Halal certified company that is comprised of the Eatzi Gourmet Restaurant, the Eatzi Gourmet Bakery, and the Eatzi Gourmet Catering Services. The enterprise is a subsidiary of JP Pepperdine Group Pte Ltd. and is geared towards offering its customers a 100% satisfaction rate.



Eatzi Gourmet was initially recognized by the name Jack’s Place Catering. However, the company has developed greatly since then and has selected ‘Eatzi Gourmet’ as an appropriate name to ensure that the company keeps its current growth on a continual scale to further success.



Eatzi Gourmet Bakery offers an array of delicious cakes to choose from for special occasions, and otherwise. Members can select either from one of the company’s famous 3D cakes, cheese cakes, or customized cakes. The company website allows its customers to order their cakes online and so save up on time and energy.



Similarly, Eatzi Gourmet Catering provides service seekers with the option to select a catering package online. Members can choose from a variety of catering packages for occasions such as tea receptions, training seminars, opening ceremonies, birthdays, weddings, and housewarming ceremonies, among a number of other important occasions. Eatzi Gourmet Catering is a popular catering service that offers the best Halal catering in Singapore. The food provided is designed to have people coming back for more. The team of staff present is helpful, pleasant, and friendly. In terms, of cleanliness there have not been any complaints but the highest praise. In addition, the prices charged for the high quality service offered is very reasonable.



As one satisfied customer from ST Electronics says, “I thank you on behalf of my company for your valued assistance in making our event successful. Our staff loved the food and I am impressed by the service provided by your company. Thanks and hope that we have the chance to work together again.”



The Eatzi Gourmet Restaurant supplies gourmands with the opportunity to feast on their favourite foods at an affordable budget. The restaurant is mainly western and offers a wide selection of delicacies suited to every palate. The menu is extensive and includes pastas, juicy beef steaks, and a number of items that are of an Asian fusion variety. The Eatzi Gourmet Restaurant offers its customers a clean and cozy atmosphere to relax and replenish their daily resource of energy.



The Eatzi Gourmet enterprise is a popular and thriving one. It owes its success to the superior services offered and the competitive pricing.



To know more about Halal certified eateries, bakeries, and catering services in Singapore visit http://www.eatzi.com.sg/catering-menu/catering-our-services



About Eatzi Gourmet

Eatzi Gourmet is comprised of Eatzi Gourmet Restaurant, Eatzi Gourmet Catering, and Eatzi Gourmet Bakery. The company is a subsidiary of JP Pepperdine Group Pte Ltd. Further, it is a Halal certified company by MUIS since the year 2006.



Media Contact

Eatzi Gourmet

Address: 799 New Upper Changi Rd Singapore 467351

Phone: 6241 7279

Email: ech.admin@jppepperdine.com

Website: http://www.eatzi.com.sg/