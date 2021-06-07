Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 7, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 7, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON).



Investors who purchased shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 7, 2021. NASDAQ: EBON stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) common shares between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations, that Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units, that Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures, that Ebang's purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



