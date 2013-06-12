Ebay Auction Bargain Site LastMinuteAuctionBargains.com Improves Website Response Times

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Improvements to the seven year old eBay auction bargain website include additional categories with faster database servers to greatly improve customer response times. The website lists last minute eBay auctions which are ending in less than one hour and with bids of less than one dollar, providing visitors with a unique list of auction items that can be had for extremely deep discounts.



LastMinuteAuctionBargains.com, has announced the launch of its faster and newly improved eBay bargain hunting website. Bargain hunters use the website to find last minute deals on both unique and everyday items, such as household goods, clothes, jewelry, pet supplies, toys, electronics and much more.



The improvements to the now seven year old website include additional product categories and newer, faster database servers. Response times are now faster than ever. In addition, the site does not employ the use of flash animations or large images to slow the site down, thereby keeping user response times as fast as possible. The website lists eBay auctions which are ending in less than one hour with bids of less than one dollar. Many shoppers say they go to LastMinuteAuctionBargains.com both first, and last when looking for online bargains. The website updates items and prices continually throughout the day, and true bargain hunters know if they spot a good deal the clock is ticking on it.



Any given hour can show between 5,000 to 7,000 items that are ending in less than 1 hour and selling for less than $1.00; though this often does not include normal shipping and handling.



The expanded category listings add thousands of products to the website as well as new offerings on digital goods which can be downloaded instantly. A few of the categories on the eBay bargain website are:



- Antiques

- Art

- Baby

- Books

-Cameras & Photo

- Cell Phones & PDAs

- Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

- Collectibles

- DVDs and Movies

- Health & Beauty

- Jewelry & Watches

- Music and Musical Instruments

- Pet Supplies

- Sporting Goods

- Toys & Hobbies

- Video Games

- And more



The online website has been available for more than seven years and has developed a large and loyal following of customers that include businesses, entrepreneurs, as well as everyday people who wish to find the very best bargains to be had on eBay.



eBay shoppers use the website to find last minute auctions for products that often have very few bids and are ending quickly. The auctions on the site usually go fast- and with deep discounts to be had for the astute the buyer.



About LastMinuteAuctionBargains.com

The website is dedicated to providing eBay shoppers with the deepest discounted items that can be found for on eBay. With a list of thousands of items that is updated hourly, LastMinuteAuctionBargains.com allows shoppers to hunt down the very best eBay bargains. eBay auctions that are ending in less than 1 hour, for less than $1.



