Ebay Auction of World Coin Collection for Supporting Children With Severe Disabilities

San Felipe, Baja California -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Volunteers Without Limits, an organization endeavoring to create a food bank to support the needy families and serving children with severe disabilities, is now offering their first EBay auction of 189 Coins from 22 Countries to raise money in order to support their several social welfare programs. The fund accumulated through the auction of the coins of about ten binders will support the organization’s ongoing programs in the town of San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico. The coins were donated to Volunteers Without Limits and now the non-profit organization wants to sell them on EBay to raise funds to carry out many social activities such as helping children who have been suffering from severe physical disabilities and providing food assistance to the deprived people in the town.



The non-profit organization Volunteers Without Limits is endeavoring to create a food bank that will provide food assistance to the needy families in San Felipe. The NGO currently distributes staple food items such as rice, beans, flour as well as drinking water to the families that do not have the appropriate means to support their livelihood. The organization is very much confident of their coin auction program and believes that many benevolent people and organizations will come forward to take part in this auction to support a noble cause. A spokesperson of the NGO reveals, “People will definitely be moved by the pathetic conditions of the needy families in San Felipe and extend their support to help these disadvantaged masses. Moreover, these coins are rare collections and anyone would love to have them in their possession. We invite all noble souls of this earth to participate in this auction and play their own role in bringing peace and happiness in the lives of our brothers and sisters who are underprivileged, unfortunately.”



Volunteers Without Limits proudly supports more than 120 families in San Felipe. The organization wants to extend its support program to the larger part of the community and the children with severe disabilities needing adequate and speedy assistance. The NGO thus lays emphasis on generating funds and for which it’s depending highly on its coin auction program. After completion of first successful coin binder EBay auction, the NGO is supposed to put other binders too on auction which it has received as donations. People can learn more about Volunteers Without Limits and its ongoing charity programs by visiting their website www.volunteerswithoutlimits.org. If you want to help the needy families of San Felipe, you can take part in the coin binder auction by visiting the link http://www.ebay.com/itm/180966339186?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649.



About Volunteers Without Limits

Website: www.volunteerswithoutlimits.org



Volunteers Without Limits is the English transalation of San Felipe Voluntarios Sin Limites which is a Mexico based non-profit organization. The NGO is agroup of dedicated and caring individuals which has been volunteering for building a better community in the small town of San Felipe with their several

significant social welfare activities.



Contacts:

Volunteers Without Limits



If you want to participate in their EBay coin auction, you can visit the link http://www.ebay.com/itm/180966339186?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649.