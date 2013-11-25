Ebay Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2013 Discount List

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Starting on November.29.2013 ebay begins their Black Friday promotion which will go into Cyber Monday releasing deals each day. CheckBestCoupons.com has created a list of all of the available deals that will be released which is displayed below.



Ebay Black Friday- Cyber Monday Deals in 2013



November 29th, 2013



Call of Duty Ghosts for $39.99 Regular Price $59.99

WD 500GB hard drive for $45 Regular Price $89.99

Nexus 7 (2013) for $199 Regular Price $269.00

Regular iPad mini (2012) for $239 Regular Price $329.99

iPhone 5C for $479.99 Regular Price $549.99

PlayStation 3 holiday bundle for $179 Regular Price $299.99

4th-generation iPad for $399.99 Regular Price $499.99

PS Vita for $149 Regular Price $199.99



November 30th, 2013



Nikon D3200 for $400 Regular Price $499.99

Nexus 10 32GB for $399 Regular Price $499.99

WD 2TB for $89.99 Regular Price $129.99

Asus S550 Laptop for $400 Regular Price $699.99



December 1st, 2013



Nikon D5100 for $378.99 Regular Price $699.99

Nikon D5100 for $470 (500 units) Regular Price $699.99

Nikon D5200 for $539.99 Regular Price $899.99

Asus Memo Pad for $229.99 Regular Price $329.99

$50 iTunes gift card for $40 Regular Price $50.00

Samsung Galaxy S4 for $479.99 Regular Price $679.99

Asus Vivobook S500CA for $500 Regular Price $699.99



December 2, 2013



Xbox 360 4GB for $135 Regular Price $179.99

Wii U Bundle for $249.99 Regular Price $299.99

Asus TF600 with dock for $259

Xbox Live Gold card for $34.99 Regular Price $59.99

iPad Air for $469.99 Regular Price $499.99

Asus Zenbook for $649.99 Regular Price $799.99

Nook Simple Touch for $39 Regular Price $99.99

Kodak point-and-shoot camera for $39.99 Regular Price $99.99



A complete list of ebay coupons can be found at http://checkbestcoupons.com/ebay for additional savings. At the moment there are more than a few ebay discounts available.



CheckBestCoupons.com was created in 2013 with the goal of taking care of its visitors with coupons that work, many advance features such as the ability to vote on a discount without registering allows for the most popular coupons to be organized on the homepage for a convenient experience for shoppers who want to know which are the most popular savings available.



Contact Information

Jesus Sanchez

admin@CheckBestCoupons.com

Modesto,Ca. 95355