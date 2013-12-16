Ebay Redemption Codes in December 2013 Bring Huge Savings

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Research data indicates that the public's desire to save money from stores has risen in 2013 when compared to the past shopping seasons. ChannelAdvisor reported that by 6p.m. on Cyber Monday, many of the biggest online retailers were seeing an increase in traffic. Amazon was up 44.3% year-over-year while eBay saw an increase of 32.1%, even though both stores were down in the past. ShopperTrak claims that traffic at physical stores fell 11.4% and overall revenue plummeted 13.2% on Black Friday when compared to 2012.



On December 5th, eBay revealed that the use of mobile purchases and payments that were processed throughout the Thanksgiving holiday nearly doubled and that Cyber Monday broke records for the Paypal division of the company.



Substantial discounts were provided on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but those deals will continue until Christmas for eBay.com. Visitors that are interested in finding a list of current ebay coupons can visit CheckBestCoupons.com/ebay to receive the most up-to-date list for quality discounts that are currently running.



CheckBestCoupons.com saw an increase of traffic on Black Friday as well as Cyber Monday, leading to quadruple the amount of daily visitors and setting new records for the site.



For online department stores, Black Friday sales increased by 61.4% when compared to 2012. Concurrently, the number of mobile sales (according to the IBM Digital Analytics Benchmark) grew by 46.4%. Overall, the average amount for orders was $146.84, showing an increase of 15% when compared to last year.



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CheckBestCoupons.com was founded in 2013 with only the latest technology, like html5 and css3, which gives each and every visitor a pleasant experience as they look around for the biggest and best ebay coupon codes and tips on how to save on a vast amount of retailers. Savings from both promotions and coupons are organized by the number of comments and votes that it receives, meaning that visitors can quickly find the best deals and start saving right away.



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