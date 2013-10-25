Eberly & Associates Wins ENR Southeast Award of Merit for Renovation / Restoration

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Language Hall, listed as the earliest structures on the Emory at Oxford Campus, was recently acknowledged by ENR Magazine for the Southeast Award of Merit for High Education/Research Facilities. As part of the Lord Aeck & Sargent design group, Eberly & Associates supplied civil engineering design solutions for the improvement and addition which is targeted to obtain a minimum of LEED Silver Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.



This project will be highlighted in the upcoming November 2013 Issue of ENR Southeast Magazine and recognized at their yearly awards luncheon to be held in Orlando, Florida on November 8. One of the oldest structures on the historic campus of Oxford College of Emory University (Oxford, GA.) has undergone a $2.2 million transformation influenced by the structure's initial interior setup and Victorian-era building envelope. The structure has actually been updated with freshly configured classes that have the latest innovative teaching technologies, and expanded with an addition to the initial footprint to accommodate much-needed workplaces for the University faculty.



"We are very happy about this project due to his complex nature along with the satisfaction that we are acknowledged both by our clients and the construction industry as a whole" recalled Eberly & Associates President Dan Eberly. "This project was up against stiff competition with other projects in Georgia and the South East region. We will continue to provide this exemplary level of service to all our projects."



About Eberly & Associates

Eberly & Associates, an Atlanta based Small Business Enterprise, provides civil engineering design consulting services in Atlanta, Georgia and the Southeast to Higher Education, Federal, State and local government Agencies for various types of facilities.



To get more information about Eberly & Associates and their land planning, civil engineering, landscape architecture and other services that they provide, visit their site at http://eberly.net . Those who have inquiries and want to get an assessment for their next project can choose to call them at 770.452.7849.



Company: Eberly & Associates

Contact: Dan Eberly

Website: http://eberly.net

Address: 1852 Century Place, Suite 202 Atlanta, GA 30345

Email Address: deberly@eberly.net

Tel. No.: 770.452.7849