eBizUniverse Announces Sponsorship of Prostate Cancer Awareness Run and Walk in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The Chicago Prostate Cancer Awareness Run and Walk will be held on September 8, 2013 and will consist of a 5K run and a 3K walk. The run and walk will begin and end at the Chicago Prostate Cancer Center. Registration and packet pick-up will start at 7:00 a.m. The start time for the run and walk will be at 8:00 a.m. It is scheduled to conclude with an awards ceremony starting at 9:15 a.m. The event is hosted by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago and Chicago Prostate Cancer Center.



The First and Second Annual walk and run events were a huge success with several former patients and supporters taking part in the event. The response this year has been overwhelming with four times the number of participants already registered compared to last year.



To continue its commitment in supporting charities nationwide, Chicago Social Media firm eBizUniverse has again partnered with The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago as a sponsor for this event. This is the third consecutive year that eBizUniverse will be sponsoring the Chicago Prostate Cancer Awareness Run and Walk.



Former patients and anyone interested in promoting prostate cancer awareness are encouraged to participate in this great event. Participation helps raise vital funds to make significant strides toward increasing awareness and education. Registered runners and walkers will be entered into a raffle of various prizes from local businesses. To register for the walk or to donate visit http://www.chicagoprostatefoundation.org.



We’re proud of our continued partnerships with Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago to ensure that patients have access to information and high-quality treatments to prevent, detect and treat prostate cancer, said Thomas Bibby Varghese, CEO of eBizUniverse



About The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago is a 501(c) (3) non-for profit organization dedicated to promote prostate cancer awareness, early detection and funding patient support programs. The Foundation is committed to research and publishing studies based on their extensive database consisting of outcomes of over ten thousand prostate cancer patients.



About Chicago Prostate Center

Chicago Prostate Center was established in 1997 to provide patients with compassionate care, quality prostate cancer treatment and expert opinions. They have consulted over 16,000 prostate cancer patients and pride themselves in providing patients ethical and unbiased medical options.



Contact: Jennifer B, Phone: 630.654.2515



About eBizUniverse, Inc.

eBizUniverse is an Integrated marketing agency offering Internet Marketing/SEO, Social Media and Chicago Web Design services that help businesses increase revenue from their online channels. For the past 6 years eBizUniverse has helped large media companies as well as small local businesses with SEO, Social Media, Web Design and mobile website development and putting power into their business with cutting-edge Internet Marketing and Social Media strategies. More info: http://www.ebizuniverse.com



Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcZ4bXP3e9Y



Pictures and more details of the run can be found on the website here: http://www.chicagoprostatefoundation.org/Event/3rd-annual-run-walk-for-prostate-cancer-awareness/EIDM2SAHE6FC.aspx