Ebook One Hour Masterclass Event Hosted by London Online Freelancers on 14th March at the John Harvard Library, London, SE1 1JA

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The One Hour Masterclass is delivered by London Online Freelancers, a meetup.com group that brings together freelancers from a variety of backgrounds and skills in London. The event is aimed at freelancers writing non-fiction or fiction, who want to discover how to turn their writing into a profitable source of income at this event.



The event will be being hosted by an ebook industry expert and London Online Freelancers member who has sold over 500,000 ebooks on Amazon Kindle alone, using very simple methods to publish a variety of ebooks on a daily basis.



Tickets available here: http://ebookslondon.eventbrite.com/ and cost £5 per ticket (includes free CD).



What’s it about?

Ebook sales are now outselling paper books on Amazon. The huge growth of ebook reading devices has dramatically changed the way information is purchased allowing instant downloads of novels, short stories and articles.



This One Hour Masterclass will explain why freelancers can and should write and publish an ebook, how publishing an ebook can make freelancers an ‘expert’ in their field, what software is needed to get started, where to publish ebooks and what to charge for ebooks.



Bonus CD

Every freelancer to attend will receive a free CD full of ebook creation software with tips and advice on how to get started straight away.



London Online Freelancers meetup event

London Online Freelancers will also be holding its first ever ‘meetup’ shortly afterwards at The Trinity Pub, Borough High Street from 7pm on 14th March 2013.



Free to attend, the meetup is open to everyone regardless of whether they attend the One Hour Masterclass. Freelancers can join the London Online Freelancers meetup group at: http://www.meetup.com/London-Online-Freelancers/



A meetup is a group of like-minded people who come together to swap ideas and contacts. Everyone attending the masterclass can come to the meet up and freelancers may even meet their future ebook cover designer or ghostwriter there.