EBook Release! Thrown Under the Bus: The Rise and Fall of an American Worker: Ground-Breaking New Book Begs Burning Question - Is the American Dream Ours for the Taking...or Can It Just Be Taken Away?

Jackson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The American Dream is envied around the world for its opportunity of prosperity and upward success achieved through hard work. However, for millions chasing it, those ambitious goals can all too often get crushed like bugs at the hands of incompetent governmental agencies bolstered by a legal system gone awry.



Nobody knows this better than New Jersey’s Teresa Zerilli-Edelglass; a driven, self-sufficient and formidable woman who quickly learned that real-world America isn’t as innocent as it may appear. In her compelling new book, ‘Thrown Under the Bus: The Rise and Fall of an American Worker’, Zerilli-Edelglass uses her own story of plight to pay homage to the scores of Americans suffering the ill-effects of the depraved indifference of ‘the system’.



Synopsis:



Thrown Under the Bus is the compelling, frank, often heart-wrenching account of one woman’s courageous stand against workplace harassment—a nineteen-year odyssey that all but consumed her life as it nearly drove her to the brink of a nervous breakdown.



In this one-of-a-kind memoir, author Teresa Zerilli-Edelglass takes you behind the scenes of some the most egregious, mind-boggling workplace litigation you will likely ever know. Her day-in-court-turned-nearly two decades of hell brings you up close and personal with what she deems the “triangle of doom”—the vortex of doctors, lawyers and bureaucrats with whom she inevitably but necessarily becomes entangled—that forever managed to frustrate her fight for justice. If you ever thought suing your employer was an easy feat, this riveting, tell-all book will surely change your mind.



This story, with its frightening implications, begs the question: Is the American Dream really ours for the taking - or can it just be taken away? Read it - and be warned.



As the author, a self-described poster child of workplace harassment, explains, her book tells a story that America must hear.



“It’s a one-of-a-kind memoir that will make blood shoot out of your eyes, depicting a valiant fight for justice that drove me to the depths of debilitating mental illness. However, it isn’t just about me; countless others are suffering similar fates at the hands of ‘the system’ whether professionally or in their daily lives. Just look at the IRS scandal, for instance. The message couldn’t be timelier,” says Zerilli-Edelglass.



Continuing, “Trust in Government is extremely low and people are more curious than ever to know what really goes on behind the scenes. Frankly the public is downright disgusted. To date, nobody I know of has taken the time to chronicle workplace bullying in the way I have. It’s a toxic problem that’s permeated our society about which I hope to raise awareness, especially as it relates to the public sector.”



As Zerilli-Edelglass attests, the governmental agencies and so-called justice system many turn to for help serve only to slam the gates shut and exacerbate the problem. Victims often come to learn only by having been chewed up and spit out.



“After my federal victory in 1997, the legal community I desperately needed to help ward off the backlash of a deeply scorned employer eventually turned its back on me when they realized there was no longer a pot of gold at the end of the litigation rainbow. I was forced to fight my own legal battle, even going so far as to take one of many cases all the way to the Supreme Court -- alone. Like so many others, I was thrown under the proverbial bus. This mind-boggling story is one people simply must read to believe,” she adds.



‘Thrown Under the Bus: The Rise and Fall of an American Worker’, published by Mill City Press, is now available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and most online retailers.



About the Author: Teresa Zerilli-Edelglass

Born and raised in Staten Island, New York, Teresa Zerilli-Edelglass is the author of THROWN UNDER THE BUS: THE RISE AND FALL OF AN AMERICAN WORKER, the provocative true story that begs the question: Is the American Dream ours for the taking, or can it just be taken away? Ms. Zerill-Edelglass earned a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University in 1989 and an Executive Masters in Public Administration from Bernard Baruch College in 1992. It was in 1988 that the opportunity presented itself for Ms. Zerilli-Edelglass to switch gears from the private to the public sector, one she enthusiastically embraced, when everything she worked toward suddenly and quite unexpectedly went up in smoke, laying the groundwork for ‘Thrown’.