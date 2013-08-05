eBook Sales Study Reports "Mommy Porn" to Be the Leading Genre in Conversion; Private Emotions Series by Breakout British Author Leads the Pack

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- A new study based on sales of 2,265 eBook titles released by eBook Explosion, a social media marketing company, reports that the “Sensual Romance” genre (dubbed as “Mommy Porn”) has risen to the #1 spot in both sales and conversion rates among the books marketed by the company using the social media.



The report confirms that the days of the conventional romance novel, with the damsel in distress on the cover and the muscle-bound hunk saving the day, are over and done with. Cheesy romance paperbacks that lack in plot have been replaced with well written sensual romance novels, relatable characters and well developed storylines. These new sensual books are tender and sweet, and yet sexy enough to earn the dubious classification of “Mommy Porn”.



The rise of this new genre is further fueled by the convenience and privacy offered by eBook platforms; protecting the reader from clerk’s smirks at the checkout counter, or disapproving glances from fellow commuters. Even the most sensual novels - with high-resolution imagery and the steamiest storylines - can be purchased and read using eReaders such as Kindle, Nook, Kobo or Smartphones in the middle of a crowd, without anyone noticing the nature of the material.



Blazing the trail for this new genre of literature is British Author Eliza Amornette’s erotic novel series, Private Emotions. The three eBooks in this trilogy, “Appointments”, “Invitations” and “Promises”, were collectively featured in the top 3 conversion rates among the 2,265 titles which were part of this study.



“What makes this trilogy standout is that the characters feel very real, like someone you work with or your next door neighbor,” said Bonnie Rosales, spokeswoman for eBook Explosion. “They feel like everyday people who behind closed doors are living hot and extraordinary intimate lives most of us only dream of.”



The first eBook in the trilogy – Appointments - introduces you to the main characters: Emily Harris and Ethan Sterling. At this stage, their passion ignites, setting the ball in motion that changes their lives forever.



In the second release of the series, Invitations, you see how Emily has truly fallen for Ethan both inside and outside of the bedroom, but one questions whether their sexual chemistry is enough to make a long lasting romance. In the final book of the series, Promises, you see Emily’s confidence in their love grow - but is Ethan really ready for the long haul, or does he desire the excitement of outside exploration?



To experience the commotion that the Private Emotions trilogy is causing for moms around the globe, order your print or Kindle version today at Amazon.com, Amazon UK, Amazon Canada, Amazon India, and other national Amazon sites.



Media Contact:

Joi De Vera

650 587 5883

New-media.biz

Fremont, California, USA

E-mail: info@new-media.biz