Ebook Series Martian Wars Continues Interactive Story Experience

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Peter Worthington’s ebook sci-fi series for teens, Martian Wars launches today, continuing the unique interactive story experience that started with the Martian Wars YouTube series. The web series was created to act as an introduction to the story. It followed Con, a twenty-something computer hacker, who is caught up in a government conspiracy. The ebooks send the reader five years into the future as an alien threat looms, threatening to invade Earth and destroy humanity.



The Martian Wars interactive story experience has already proven to be successful, with several thousand people engaging with the YouTube episodes and social media channels. In all there are 15 ebook episodes to be launched over the coming months. “Martian Wars: Invasion Plans (Episode 1)” is available to download through the iBookstore, Amazon’s Kindle Store and through Google Play. Each subsequent episode will be released weekly, costing $0.99.



www.martianwars.net



A key driver for the way Read Along Publishing works is a desire to continuously innovate and improve the way that people connect with all forms of literature. This idea goes well beyond the mere substitution of traditional print media for digital media. Read Along Publishing uses emerging technology, along with other forms of digital media to engage with audiences from the moment they turn the first page.



