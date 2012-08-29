Ebook Shows That Happiness Is Not Found In Money

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Authors Mary Roberts and Abha Abas have joined forces to pen the ebook “How to Be Happy Forever - Even on a Low Income!”



The book is available free for 4 days from 1st September on the Kindle platform from Amazon.com, www.amazon.com/How-Be-Happy-Forever-ebook/dp/B0074B6TW6.



Early reviews of the book say it delivers on the promise in the title.



C. Hayward wrote, “Authors, Mary Roberts and Abha Abas remind the readers that we have choices every day - actually every minute of each day - and how to turn those choices into positive, uplifting ones to rise above any negativity that has been robbing us of happiness.”



The ebook is published by Liberation Books. Publisher Colin Phillips said this book is too important for people to not get their hands on it. That’s a major reason the company is making it a free borrow download on the Kindle.



“If we chose the traditional publishing route, paper and ink, we’d have significant expense invested in each copy. We’d have to charge. But with the Amazon Kindle platform, there’s no publishing expense,” he said. “The major work, writing the book, was done by Mary and Ahba and they also agreed this books needs to be available to everyone with as little cost as possible.”



The book discusses happiness and how this is not necessarily linked to material wealth.



“You can LEARN how to be happy even if you are on a low income. That’s what this book is all about,” they said. As proof they point to lottery winners many of whom experience sudden and drastic changes in their life. They go from rags to instant riches to instant rags.



“Money,” the ladies say, “is not the key to being happy. The key to being happy rests within each of us. Our book helps you find and use that key to unlock the happiness you deserve.”



For More Information Email colinh@liberationbooks.com or Visit http://www.amazon.com/How-Be-Happy-Forever-ebook/dp/B0074B6TW6 to get the book on a Kindle.