Ebookdemand.com Is the Most Affordable Ebook Conversion Service in the World

Hermitage, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- eBook Demand is a new website and business that is proud to announce their official launch on March 1st. As a business, eBook Demand benefits from a joint partnership between Indian based technology company WEBRAINZ Solutions and Sakura Publishing & Technologies.



They aim to allow authors to easily convert their books into eBook format for any sort of online retailer, including the Apple store and Amazon store. Unlike other sites in the industry, eBook Demand boasts an extremely simple navigational system, giving everybody access to their services.



In addition, eBook Demand will guarantee perfect conversions to mobi and ePub formats for eBooks. Further, and better still, eBook Demand will have their own market place for authors to receive revenues from sales of their books. The Starter package for eBook conversion is just a mere $50, which covers 100 pages. The $220 Professional plan covers up to 550 pages – which are some of the most affordable rates in the industry.



eBook Demand will be working with clients from all over the world to provide perfect eBook conversions that truly sell and reap many benefits. The eBook Demand site has integrated support for simplistic navigation too. One click and the conversion process is complete.



To learn more about eBook Demand, head over to: http://www.ebookdemand.com/



