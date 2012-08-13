eBooksCreated.com Passes 400 Successful eBook Writing and eBook Design Projects - eBooksCreated.com Helps Entrepreneurs Write eBooks, eBook Design, and eBook Sales Page Publishing

Cumming, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- EbooksCreated.com is a company that was created on January 27 of 2009. They currently have thousands of satisfied customers who have purchased their eBook writing, eBook Design, and eBook Sales Page publishing packages. Michael Goudelock, the owner of eBooksCreated.com had this to say, “I started this company in 2009 because I saw a need for entrepreneurs online who wished to start their own eBook business. We have helped various experts in industries such as law, cooking, internet marketing, and more. We have also helped up and coming entrepreneurs who wanted to get started in the eBook industry. Our focus has always been to provide low cost eBook creation services and to keep our clients 100% satisfied.”



eBooksCreated.com hires high quality eBook writers that have been in the industry for 9+ years. They are experienced with various forms of writing. Their writers are 100% American - born and raised in the United States. They are fully capable of providing well-researched, original eBooks and it does not matter what topic it is. Clients simply tell the topic when they place the order and their writers take care of everything - if they have any questions, they will ask in order to make sure it is done right. Clients are allowed to provide a table of contents for the writers to follow or they can ask the ebook writer to create the table of contents for them. It can take a great deal of time to write an eBook and put it together. These writers spend their days writing eBooks for clients so that the clients can do other things that need to be done.



Not only do they writing the eBooks, but they also put a great deal of attention into the eBook design. With the eBook, clients will receive a free cover page design. The fee includes professional eBook formatting as well. eBooksCreated.com also offers free revision. They will revise any chapters/areas that their clients believe needs to be fixed, without asking questions or arguing. eBooksCreated.com's main goal is to make their customers happy.



eBooksCreated.com also can help their customers design the website graphics, write the sales pages, and go through everything necessary to publish their client’s eBook online to make sales. They have published over 400 eBooks in PDF format, Kindle, Nook, and other online sellable formats. Their specialties includes website design, eBook cover design, sales page writing, Kindle formatting, Sales Page Videos, eBook Publishing, eBook payment processing experts, and more.



About eBooksCreated.com

eBooksCreated.com is a website that offers high quality eBook writing, eBook Design, and eBook publishing services. They have served hundreds of clients and are always happy to accept eBook orders. For more information, contact Michael Goudelock via email sales@ebookscreated.com