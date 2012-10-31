eBrandz.com Grows Its Search Engine Optimization Staff to 350 Worldwide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- In order to stay competitive in the online world, today’s companies need to invest in search engine optimization. Search engine optimization is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. However, hiring an SEO firm can be confusing and expensive.



One SEO India company, eBrandz.com, has gained a lot of attention from businesses across the globe. They have helped over 2500 clients improve their online presence through search engine optimization, social media, pay per click and conversion optimization. This has been achieved while maintaining an affordable pricing strategy to make their services accessible to all businesses.



A spokesperson explains why eBrandz is able to offer services at such an affordable rate:



“Although we have offices in the US and the UK our Indian office houses the majority of our SEO experts. This allows us to give massive value as we are able to source skilled work at a fraction of the cost of our competitors in western markets. Because of our brand and standing in the Indian business community we are able to hand pick the best search marketers available, we now have a team in excess of 350 people. However it’s not just our geographic position that allows us to offer market leading prices, there are two other crucial factors. Perhaps the most important is our IT infrastructure. We have designed proprietary systems that improve efficiencies internally and at client level, our cutting edge ‘marketing dashboard’ is an example of this. Finally our size as one of the biggest search engine optimization companies in the world gives us economies of scale not available to other search firms.”



The business has been established for over nine years and has worked on over 12,000 SEO projects, eBrandz believes this gives them a greater insight into which SEO strategies are effective. eBrandz.com illustrates how successful their strategies are, detailing impressive search engine results for their own brand as well as a plethora of video reviews from customers. The site displays client case studies showing how eBrandz improved not only search engine rankings but also return on investment. A client portfolio is also featured which includes global brands such as Calvin Klein.



eBrandz.com also proudly advertises the awards it has won over the years. Those awards include recognition from tech giants like Microsoft, Yahoo, and Google, among others.



About eBrandz.com

eBrandz.com is a world-renowned Indian SEO firm. They offer SEO services to businesses and have a reseller program working with over 400 SEO agencies from around the world. At the eBrandz.com website, visitors can learn how the company has helped businesses all over the world achieve online dominance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ebrandz.com