Eby Exteriors Issues Green Initiative

Among builders and contractors there is increasing pressure to "go green" with their construction practices and materials. As part of the effort to be environmentally conscious, Eby Exteriors is proud to announce their green initiative, which will help to reduce the company's environmental impact and help homeowners save money on their utility bills. From high quality siding to energy efficient doors Lancaster PA homeowners are one of the prime benefactors of the energy savings.



The first step in Eby Exterior’s green initiative is a commitment to using products that are made by green manufacturers. For instance, the doors Lancaster PA homeowners install with Eby Exteriors will be Energy Star rated so that the home is efficient in its heating and cooling. Another example of green construction materials is in the metal roofing Lancaster PA residents can install. Traditional shingles clog landfills and cost a lot of money to manufacture and install. The metal roofing Lancaster PA homeowners install last a long time and the materials can be easily recycled when the homeowner wants to make a change.



The second phase of the Eby Exteriors green initiative is recycling. From vinyl to copper and aluminum, there are a host of building materials that can be reused. Eby Exteriors recycles the materials that it pulls from job sites and any materials that are unused during the project. The recycled materials allow Eby Exteriors to save money during their construction projects. When Eby Exteriors stocks too much of a building material they donate the excess materials to the local Lancaster Habitat for Humanity, in order to keep those materials out of local landfills.



With their green initiative, Eby Exteriors is striving to be an environmentally conscious company in the modern world. A little extra effort goes a long way, and the effort that Eby Exteriors puts into using green practices will help to make the world a much better place.



