EC Confirms NIS2 Directive to Strengthen EU Wide Cyber Security

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Cyber security today is not just a priority on an individual business basis, but at regulatory level too. As part of the EU's strategy to keep Europe's digital society and economy safe, the European Council has confirmed a new directive - NIS2 - that will establish a high common level of cyber security Europe-wide. The new directive will update and evolve the NIS directive that is currently in place, something that is considered necessary due to the significant increase in cyber-attacks that have occurred over the past year or so. Once in force, NIS2 will establish a baseline for cybersecurity risk management and set clear reporting obligations. One of the key purposes of NIS is to minimise the differences between the way that cybersecurity is currently being handled across the EU and to ensure some consistency in terms of cyber security measures among member states. Once NIS2 is in force, member states will then have two years to integrate its provisions.



Glocomms is a specialist cyber security recruiter supporting organisations across the EU, and beyond, focused on building teams able to adapt to, and cope with, ongoing shifts in regulatory frameworks, such as the NIS2. The firm was established in 2013 and has worked with a broad spectrum of different enterprises, from agile disruptors to international organisations seeking to evolve and adapt. In addition to expertise as a cyber security recruiter, Glocomms also provides support across a range of other related fields, including development & engineering, commercial services, cloud & infrastructure and data & analytics. This comprehensive approach ensures that hiring solutions can be found for every business - these are designed using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. Over the years the firm has built a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts across the industry at businesses, large and small.



One of the key challenges for a cyber security recruiter today is the necessity of a lengthy international reach. Glocomms covers all major tech hubs in the UK, including London, Birmingham and Manchester, and is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, the firm is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. This dual nationwide and international perspective ensures that the firm can support even those organisations with cross border hiring needs. Key to the firm's exceptionally high standards is the internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Regional Account Manager [IoT], MS Azure Architect, Salesforce Commerce Cloud Business Analyst and Active Directory Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.