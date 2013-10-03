Ecco Has Launched a New Site and Carries the Torch for Recycling in the UK

Harlow, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Ecco has big plans for their customers; they may be a small organisation, everyone knows the story of David and Goliath.



Ecco, which stands for the Environmental Conservation Cooperative has plans which are neither small nor insignificant. Not only do they impact on their local community by leading the way to help families during this time of austerity; they have also decided to take technology under their wing and take their first step toward the online social media world to further benefit customers looking for recyclable goods.



Ecco have brought together a team of college students from Warwick University to produce a series of videos showcasing their hidden treasures, entitled “what will you find?”.



The site was officially launched today on YouTube, where everyone can hunt for goods from the comfort of their own home.



Sean Folan, CEO of Ecco said today, “we are starting small, but we have a bigger story to tell. Our plan is to equip some of our staff with head cams so that we can produce videos for our customers to see directly what we have in our charity shops”.



Along with social media and their own YouTube channel, Ecco has launched a new site about recycling in the UK.



With the motto “Bring Buy and Recycle,” Ecco is leading the way into Harlow for the rest of the UK to follow. Ecco has been involved with environmental projects, since 1995, which is the year they formed. They established the first environmental visitor centre in Harlow.



Ecco’s Environmental policy has been influenced by three interlinked influences:

- National and Local Ethics

- UK Environmental Legislation

- Education of the community and local/regional authorities



Ecco provides numerous things to the general public. They protect the environment, by providing recycling and reuse outlets throughout the area. They also run woodland management and conservation programs.



They provide experience, training and employment to the local community. They also invest in small scale business programs overseas.



Ecco collect from the following areas in England:

- West Essex

- East Herts

- North London

Each year…

- Ecco recycles 10 tons of electrical items and hazardous waste batteries.

- Ecco reuses over `100 tons of textiles, furniture and household goods.

- Ecco educates children on how to take care of the Earth.



“Today we are very proud to announce the re-launch of our environmental charity websites.



Building on the outstanding success of our recycling programmes after great support, we have decided to move forward” said Sean Folan.



Folan also commented, “the new video’s which will be release over the next few months will help customers discover and see what treasures lie hidden in our shops”.



With the charity set to become a key influencer in British and European environmental issues, everyone at Ecco is confident that they will all become winners.



About ECCO

ECCO is one of the region’s leading environmental charities focusing on protecting the regions environment providing recycling and reuse outlets as well as running woodland management and conservation programs. ECCO has been involved in environmental projects since its formation in 1995.



Company Contact: Sean Folan

Company Email: sean.folan@ecco.org.uk

Company Phone: +44 1279 444244