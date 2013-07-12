Eccotopia and Pacific Tree West Plan Development in the Republic of Namibia

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Julian Moses, president of Symphony Trade and Investment 57 (Pty) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eccotopia Ltd., http://www.eccotopia.com/ , has announced that Eccotopia and Pacific Tree West, in joint venture for the marketing, development and implementation of Megafolia© tree plantations worldwide, are planning further development and considering various locations within the Republic of Namibia for their projects. The Republic of Namibia is a country in southern Africa whose western border is the Atlantic Ocean. It shares land borders with Angola and Zambia to the north, Botswana to the east and South Africa to the south and east.



Namibia’s economy is tied closely to South Africa’s due to their shared history. The largest economic sectors are mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. In 2013, global business and financial news provider, Bloomberg, named Namibia the top emerging market economy in Africa and the 13th best in the world.



The Megafolia© tree has been designed to provide a particularly broad variety of uses including the phytoremediation of ground water and topsoil. Megafolia© trees are also an excellent source for the production of biofuel, the production of timber from which a wide variety of timber products can be developed, biomass-to-energy production, as well as for carbon sequestration. The broad range of uses for this fast-growing tree will enable the formation of a wide variety of new job possibilities in any regions in which Megafolia© plantations are established.



Upon the successful implementation of projects, Eccotopia, founded and developed on the basis of over 30 years of research and development in the fields of forestry, farming, business and agricultural investments with a focus on sustainability, will have the exclusive marketing and development rights in specified geographic territories or regions, to include the Republic of South Africa.



About Pacific Tree West, LLC

Pacific Tree West, LLC has developed proprietary genetics and methodologies in agro-forestry of the Megafolia© Paulownia tree, and these Agro-forestry methodologies take advantage of the methods, science, and technologies of agri-business and apply them to the business of raising forests for commercial uses, including Phytoremediation, carbon sequestration, biofuel and energy production. Projects are developed to meet the needs of the community, state or country in their efforts to create economic development initiatives including job creation, infrastructure development and educational opportunities.



About Eccotopia

Eccotopia has developed a number of significant strategic alliances with environmental industry partners. We offer not only innovative, patented technologies of our own, but also an unmatched ability to provide experienced, objective third-party testing and evaluation of new technologies and cutting-edge approaches to site remediation, decentralization, forestation programs and pollution control.



We understand the dynamics of combining ecological and environmental improvements with industrialization and profitability. We have begun to explore linkages between ecology and economics, looking to create new kinds of partnerships and enterprise out of environmental protection and restoration initiatives. Eccotopia's principal commitments are to our partners and the environment.



Eccotopia, Ltd. Is a BVI Corporation with offices in the Republic of South Africa. ISIN # VGG2922031090



Website: http://www.eccotopia.com/



For more information on Eccotopia, Ltd., please contact:

Richard Kruger at Client Services

Ground Floor, Liesbeek House

Gloucester Road, River Park

Mobray, Cape Town 7700

Republic of South Africa

Tel: +27-21-680-5252

Fax: +27-11-881-5611

Email: info@eccotopia.com