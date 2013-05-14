Eccotopia Finalizing Initial Stages of Venture with Pacific Tree West

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Julian Moses, president of Symphony Trade and Investment 57 (Pty) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eccotopia Ltd., http://www.eccotopia.com/ , has announced that Eccotopia and Pacific Tree West, in joint venture for the marketing, development and implementation of Megafolia© tree plantations worldwide, are considering various locations for their projects throughout the Republic of South Africa.



The Megafolia© tree has been designed to provide a particularly broad variety of uses including the phytoremediation of ground water and topsoil, production of biofuel, the production of timber from which a wide variety of timber products can be developed, biomass-to-energy production, as well as carbon sequestration. This broad range of uses for the fast-growing Megafolia© tree will enable the formation of a wide variety of new job possibilities in any regions in which the plantations are established.



In South Africa, the ultimate goal of the projects is the creation of non-mining jobs through the development of Megafolia© tree plantations. The Megafolia© tree has been shown to be uniquely able to utilize waste mining water as the trees are cultivated, creating a welcome solution for the inherent mining waste water issues throughout the Republic of South Africa.



Upon the successful implementation of projects, Eccotopia, founded and developed on the basis of over 30 years of research and development in the fields of forestry, farming, business and agricultural investments with a focus on sustainability, will have the exclusive marketing and development rights in specified geographic territories or regions, to include the Republic of South Africa.



About Symphony Trade and Investment, PTY Symphony Trade and Investment 57, PTY is an executive management, economic development and marketing organization located in the country of South Africa. The company has developed on-ground assets and identified opportunities to address environmental and commercial opportunities in South Africa for forest/plantation development including groundwater remediation, power generation and biofuel production.



About Pacific Tree West, LLC

Pacific Tree West, LLC has developed proprietary genetics and methodologies in agro-forestry of the Megafolia© Paulownia tree, and these Agro-forestry methodologies take advantage of the methods, science, and technologies of agri-business and apply them to the business of raising forests for commercial uses, including Phytoremediation, carbon sequestration, biofuel and energy production. Projects are developed to meet the needs of the community, state or country in their efforts to create economic development initiatives including job creation, infrastructure development and educational opportunities.



About Eccotopia

Eccotopia has developed a number of significant strategic alliances with environmental industry partners. We offer not only innovative, patented technologies of our own, but also an unmatched ability to provide experienced, objective third-party testing and evaluation of new technologies and cutting-edge approaches to site remediation, decentralization, forestation programs and pollution control.



We understand the dynamics of combining ecological and environmental improvements with industrialization and profitability. We have begun to explore linkages between ecology and economics, looking to create new kinds of partnerships and enterprise out of environmental protection and restoration initiatives. Eccotopia's principal commitments are to our partners and the environment.



Eccotopia, Ltd. Is a BVI Corporation with offices in the Republic of South Africa. ISIN # VGG2922031090



Website: http://www.eccotopia.com/



For more information on Eccotopia, Ltd., please contact:

Richard Kruger at Client Services

Ground Floor, Liesbeek House

Gloucester Road, River Park

Mobray, Cape Town 7700

Republic of South Africa

Tel: +27-21-680-5252

Fax: +27-11-881-5611

Email: info@eccotopia.com