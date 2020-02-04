Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global ECG and Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019" New Document to its Studies Database



The global ECG and Multi-parameter monitoring devices registered a phenomenal market size in the year 2018. The industry crossed $18.11 billion marks and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% between the periods 2017 to 2023. By the end of 2023, the industry is expected to be valued at $25.31 billion. The lucrative option has attracted significant investors all across the globe who have been pouring millions for the growth of the industry.



When it comes to ECG and multi-parameter monitoring devices, there is an array of options that define the growth prospects of the industry. The increasing number of the population suffering from several chronic diseases, coupled with rising awareness among individuals, has helped the industry flourish in recent times. On the other hand, the rise in disposable income and better healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations has worked out in favor of the industry. Furthermore, the increase in the geriatric population has been affecting the growth prospects of the sector positively.



However, despite the growth parameters, the ECG and multi-parameter monitoring devices are looked at with skeptic eyes. The expensive nature of the industry, coupled with high costs incurred by the patients, has been hurting the growth prospects of the industry. However, the analysts remain positive aspects of the industry and hence have attracted global attention. The rapid research and development of the industry, coupled with the evolution of wireless technologies, have worked out in favor of the industry. The growing demand for ECG and multi-parameter monitoring devices affirm the fact.



Key Players



Spacelabs (US)

Welch Allyn (US)

Compumed (Malaysia)

Cardionet (US)

Bionet (US)

Cardiac Science (US)

Midmark (US)

AMEDTEC (Germany)

BPL Medical (India)



Segmentation



The ECG and multi-parameter monitoring devices industry can be segmented on a wide range of factors, with each factor playing a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. The segmentations enable one to have a look at the industry from multiple lenses and thus have a clear, unbiased opinion on the same. However, two significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the product type and the end-user. Based on product type, the ECG and multi-parameter monitoring devices industry can be segmented into cardiac monitoring products, neuro-monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, and multi-parameter monitoring devices. On the other hand, the end-user for the industry can be segmented into hospitals, private clinics, home care users, and others.



Regional Overview



The ECG and multi-parameter monitoring devices industry finds its largest consumers in developing nations like India, China, and others. The considerable population, coupled with a majority of the population suffering from chronic diseases, represents a massive opportunity for the industry to monetize. On the other hand, developed regions like North America and Europe have been showing good signs of growth on account of the massive healthcare infrastructure projects in place.



Industry News



In a recent piece of news, artificial intelligence has been successfully tested with the ECGs. The device has not been mass produced yet and with the inclusion of smart algorithm in place, doctors can now predict an heart attack and even the mortality of the patient successfully.



