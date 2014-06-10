ECG Monitoring Systems Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2019.By Transparency Market Research.

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- ECG monitoring systems market is estimated to reach a market size worth USD 822.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2019. The total shipment of overall ECG monitoring systems is expected to grow from 262.1 thousand units in 2013 to 374.8 thousand units in 2016 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the same period. Rest ECG monitoring systems dominated the overall market both in terms of shipment and revenue in 2013, while stress ECG monitoring systems had highest selling price.



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It is estimated that cardiovascular diseases are the largest cause of deaths globally - around 17.3 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in 2008. This amounts to about 32.8% of all deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.3 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.2 million were due to stroke. The number of total deaths due to cardiovascular diseases is expected to rise to 18.3 million in 2012 and 20.5 million by 2020. Low - and middle-income countries are the largest affected with CVDs. An estimated 80% of CVD deaths take place in these low- and middle-income countries. By 2030, almost 23.6 million people will die from CVDs, mainly from heart disease and stroke, projected to be the single leading causes of death.



The growth in cardiovascular fatalities, increasing number of cardiovascular cases, growing health consciousness, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure are some of the major drivers for the growth of the ECG monitoring systems market. In addition, growing prescription to test ratio is also boosting the market growth. In the U.S., the total number of holter monitor tests is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2013 to 2019. On the other hand, event monitor tests in the U.S. are expected to grow at CAGR of 3.1% during the same period.



The U.S. ECG monitoring systems market is the largest in the world with revenue of USD 197.8 million in 2013. The total shipment of ECG monitoring systems in the U.S. is expected to rise to 94.6 thousand units in 2016. Germany is the second largest market for ECG monitoring systems with revenue of USD 54.9 million in 2013.



The global ECG monitoring systems market report provides 10 year data (2007 to 2011 historical trend and 2012 to 2016 forecasts) for the global & 12 country markets (U.S., UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil& Canada) for ECG monitoring systems sales (unit sales and revenue). The report forecasts all the sub-categories by regional markets. It also identifies and analyzes the market trends, drivers, inhibitors and opportunities. The key players and their growth strategies have also been analyzed and explained in the report. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholders' strategies, winning imperatives on the basis of:



Category

Rest ECG Monitoring Systems

Stress ECG Monitoring Systems

Holter Monitoring Systems

Event Monitoring Systems



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Japan

India

China

Australia

Brazil

Market Data

Volume

Revenue

Price

Average Number of Tests Performed per Year

Market Share of Major Players by Segment

Channel Analysis and ROI Consideration

Distribution Channels

Break-even Analysis



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