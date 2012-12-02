Echelon - New Condominium Project Launches at Alexandra Road

Kallang, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- Echelon @ Alexandra Road is located within an established residential estate and a short 10 minutes’ drive to Orchard Road, the Central Business District, Marina Bay and the Sourthern Waterfront area where VivoCity and Sentosa are located.



Situated within a short walking distance to the Redhill MRT Station, future residents will enjoy convenient access to all parts of Singapore via the MRT system. The future residential development will also be well connected to major arterial road and expressways such as Alexandra Road, Tanglin Road and Ayer Rajah Expressway.



Residents at Echelon condo should prepare to be overwhelmed by diverse and convenient shopping, dining and entertainment options available at nearby Tiong Bahru Plaza, Alexandra Village, Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, Queensway Shopping Centre and IKEA Alexandra.



For the adventurous, you can enjoy quiet respites at the nearby recreational parks at Telok Blangah Hill and Mount Faber. Recreational facilities such as the Delta Sports Hall and Swimming Complex are also located just a short 10 minutes stroll away.



Echelon @ Alexandra will provide ideal homes for families with school-going children. Reputable schools such as Crescent Girls’ School and Gan Eng Seng Primary School are just located within the vicinity.



Reasons to invest in Echelon @ Alexandra



- Established residential estate in District 3, Singapore

- Close proximity to world famous Orchard Shopping Belt

- Exclusive, Prestigious and Glamours Singapore urban city living.

- Majestic view of the City & southern Waterfront Area.

- Efficient and Spacious Layout with no space wasted.

- Developed by renewed award winning developer – City Developments Limited.

- 3 Minutes walk to Redhill MRT Station

- 5 Minutes drive to Orchard Shopping Belt

- 6 Minutes Drive to Marina Bay Financial Centre * Central Business District

- 3 to 5 Bus Stop to Clark Quay, Chinatown, Boat Quay & River Valley to vast amount of Dining and Entertainment options

- 1 MRT Stop to Tiong Bahru Plaza and only several MRT stations away from everywhere that matters.

- Wide array of amenities within 1 KM Vicinity.

- Easy access to One North, Science Park & National University of Singapore

- High Quality Finishes and Branded Appliances that accompanies your new abode.



