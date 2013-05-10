Echo Energy Groups Mobile Treatment System Offers a Safe & Holistic Approach in Treating Waste Water

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Echo Energy Group mobile treatment system now offers a safe and holistic approach in treating waste water & frac water treatment. The company is run by a team that provides sustainable and intelligent alternatives when it comes to generating energy, facilitating its distribution as well as consumption. Through the company’s employment of technology and modern facilities, waste water could be treated and made available for consumption.



The company’s mobile water treatment system uses the latest technology in purifying waste water. As there are lots of water purification systems available in the market to date, the company does not just wish to create an ordinary mobile treatment system. Echo Energy Group also aims to provide an efficient and cost-effective water purification system that is virtually maintenance-free. The company’s new mobile treatment system that offers safe and holistic approach in treating waste water can be delivered anywhere in the world with its fast and convenient delivery services. It deploys the waste water system right in its customers’ location.



The new product of the company is intelligently designed to meet the customers’ demand for an advanced and efficient waste water purification system. Anyone who wishes to know more about the product can contact Dave Marlin, Echo Energy Group’s lead distributor.



Echo Energy Group provides several options for waste water treatment. It also offers frac water treatment. The options that the company offers provides numerous benefits to clients as they could cut cost and time needed for treating waste water. Clients do not need to haul waste water offsite just to treat it using a water purification system, as the product could be delivered on-site. The company generally serves clients all over the world. It offers high-end pieces of equipment that are generally environment-friendly and useful to many innovators.



“The team at Echo Energy Group is passionate about alternative energy technology, sustainability, and identifying the optimal solutions. We are also committed to helping innovators manage their energy projects by lowering their utility costs, improving their energy independence, and protecting their technology. Echo Energy Group provides custom-tailored, exceptional quality alternative energy and sustainability solutions within the United States and abroad,” said Dave Marlin, Echo Energy Group lead distributor and contact sales person.



About Echo Energy Group

Echo Energy Group provides intelligent, sustainable alternatives for energy generation, distribution and consumption. We work with innovators to get a project in motion and see it through to fruition.