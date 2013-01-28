ECI Biotech Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "ECI Biotech Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- ECI Biotech Inc. (ECI Biotech) is a medical device company, based in the US. The company designs, develops and manufactures diagnostic and therapeutic products. It is a developer and manufacturer of patented ExpressDetect diagnostics products for rapid infection determination. The company's infection sensor diagnostics can be incorporated into any medical device or consumer product and will ultimately transform the way pathogens are detected in wound care, women's health, baby care and oral care. Its detection platform includes simple consumer grade sensors for bacterial monitoring, rapid enzyme-linked (zymogen) sensors for point-of-care use, and ultra-sensitive sensors for the remote detection of microbes. The company's products are also widely used in the medical, oral care, wound care and vision care markets. ECI Biotech is headquartered in Worcester, Massachussetts, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ECI Biotech Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
