ECig Brand Starter Kit Announces Free Electronic Cigarette Kit for a Healthier an Eco-Friendly Smoking Alternative

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Virtually everyone is seeking ways to go green and place less stress on the environment. Those who buy electronic cigarettes are doing their part for the environment and Gary Buckhannon, CMO of ECig Brand Starter Kit, is offering a free trial of the company’s e-cigarette at http://ECigBrandStarterkit.com .



“Electronic cigarettes are environmentally friendly,” said Buckhannon.” There’s no smoke, ash or cigarette stubs.”



The exclusive starter kit includes everything needed to begin using electronic cigarettes, also known as vaping. The kit includes a lifetime warranty, two full-flavor nicotine cartridges and a USB charger, along with a lithium-ion rechargeable battery and a hard plastic carrying case.



With vaping, smokers inhale a mix of nicotine and water vapor to satisfy nicotine cravings. Electronic cigarettes have the look and feel of a conventional cigarette, but use no tobacco and require no matches or lighter. They’re ecologically friendly, with no second hand smoke, ashes or cigarette butts with which to contend.



Electronic cigarettes represent a healthier way to smoke, with many users reporting they’ve utilized the devices to quit smoking by reducing their nicotine usage over time. Nicotine cartridges can be purchased in a variety of strengths, but for those who aren’t ready to quit, nicotine cartridges are available in multiple flavors and they’re offered in refillable and disposable options.



An electronic cigarette is a healthier alternative that allows users to smoke at a myriad of social gatherings and in public places where traditional cigarettes, cigars and pipes have been banned. A typical nicotine cartridge lasts about a week, depending on individual usage, offering significant savings over a pack of cigarettes that can cost $6 or more. They’re compact, convenient and can be tucked in pockets and purses to accompany smokers wherever they go.



Expensive clothing and furnishings are safe and protected from the residues of traditional cigarettes that permeate paint, leaving walls and ceilings with a yellow film. The devices leave no unpleasant odors, won’t discolor teeth, or leave users with cigarette breath.



The exclusive free trial kit offered at ECig Brand Starter Kit provides users with an eco-friendly way to smoke that causes no air pollution. Vaping is the clean and modern way to smoke in virtually any venue, allowing smokers to engage in an activity they enjoy while living a healthier lifestyle.



For more information, visit the website at http://ECigBrandStarterkit.com .