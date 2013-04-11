Ecig Brand Starter Kits Ignite Major Health Debate as the Pseudo Cigarette Fights to Become Accepted

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The popular Ecig Brand Starter Kit has come under fire again as the health debate regarding the smoking cessation product has been reignited by a recent story of an electronic cigarette blowing up in a man’s face. The accident knocked out several of the man‘s front teeth and caused major lacerations in his lips and face.



Part of the controversy surrounding the Ecig Brand Starter Kit is that some consumers believe they're a great alternative to smoking while others believe they can be a hidden source of dangerous unknown chemicals and toxins. The pseudo-cigarettes are growing in popularity both as a smoking alternative and as a smoking cessation product.



The ecig has helped hundreds of thousands of people quit smoking and it has surpassed the patch and the gum at helping smokers give up the habit entirely. Many smokers who don’t want to quit but want to give up the harmful chemicals in tobacco cigarettes swear by the electronic cigarette as the best thing that could’ve happened in the last twenty years.



“I have been married for 18 years and me and my wife both smoked cigarettes. We smoked before we met each other and we never even talked about giving up cigarettes until last year since we’re both getting older. We wanted to quit but we didn’t want to give up smoking if that makes sense. After watching a video on YouTube about ecigarettes we bought a starter kit and haven’t looked back.” – Paul Johnson - Houston, Texas



Celebrities from Katherine Heigl to Leonardo DiCaprio have been using ecigarettes for some time now and both have been photographed using the device. The popularity of electronic cigarettes increases just a little bit every time a celebrity is photographed using one or when controversy strikes which only helps to add credence to the fact that any news is good news for highly controversial products.



