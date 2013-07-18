eCig Deals Announces a 10% off Green Smoke Discount

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- International electronic cigarette retailer, Green Smoke, is a titan in the electronic cigarette industry. Founded in 2008, it can be considered one of the first developed companies in the market and as a result has had plenty of time to improve their line of products. Green Smoke is based out of Miami, Florida, USA with their UK headquarters stationed in Feltham, Middlesex. eCig Deals’ offering of a 10% off Green Smoke discount code works on their entire line of e-cigarettes should not to be taken lightly as this company rarely offers such discounts.



Green Smoke has become well known for their reliability and consistent flavors. Their most popular products are the Pro and Express starter kits. The latter consists of a USB e-cigarette, rechargeable lithium ion battery, 5 cartomizers and mains adapter. The company’s products are rather traditional in their appearance with none of the glamour of offerings from companies such as Jac Vapour. However, eCig Vision’s Brian Logan does not think this should be reflected as a negative quality. Rather he states that the Green Smoke electronic cigarette is a worthwhile product to try, as it is probably one of the best. Logan is an early adopter of electronic cigarette, which he discovered replaced his craving for tobacco-filled traditional cigarettes.



10% off Green Smoke codes on products is becoming an increasingly rare sight as the company develops a larger customer base and therefore does not need discounts to gain new patrons.



Electronic cigarettes have become almost universally embraced as the tobacco-less cigarette of modern times. Their lower cost and lack of secondhand smoke make them an ideal choice for longtime tobacco cigarette smokers. However, researchers warn that the long-term effects on the human body have yet to be studied and as a result recommend usage to be minimized. Nevertheless, these same researchers also believe that electronic cigarettes are miles less unhealthy than that of their tobacco cousins.



