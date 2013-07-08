eCig Deals Offers the Top Discounts on Electronic Cigarettes

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Former Smoker, Brian Logan has launched his electronic cigarette UK deals and discounts website, eCig Deals. The site focuses on providing visitors with a user-friendly webpage to find the discounts they’re looking for. A blog section covers current electronic cigarette events and news while the entirety of discounts can be found under the Deals tab. The About tab delves deeper into Mr. Logan’s past as a tobacco smoker and how electronic cigarettes were instrumental in helping him eliminate the harmful tobacco smoke that once plagued his life.



Mr. Logan even has a subsection devoted to what he considers to be the top rated e-cigs in the UK market to date. This list currently features Green Smoke at the number one position with JacVapour a close second. Coupon codes for these two companies products are also listed on eCig Deals providing a one-stop page for readers to read his review and get the deal.



Electronic cigarettes are developing a strong following as former tobacco smokers make the switch. Some cigarette analysts have event said that electronic cigarettes may overtake tobacco cigarette in ten years in terms of sales. The modern day electronic cigarettes was invented by Hon Lik, a Chinese national who wanted to find a tobacco-less alternative to smoking that reproduced the experience of tobacco smoking. As electronic cigarettes gain prominence and popularity, more companies will join the market in which eCig Deals hope to offset market prices with their coupon codes. eCig Deals encourages those with higher discount codes to send them in using the contacts tab on their main page.



Brian Logan

eCig Deals

Edinburgh, Scotland

inquiry@ecigdeals.co.uk

http://www.ecigdeals.co.uk