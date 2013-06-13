Ecig Reviews Site Adds Page for Voucher Codes

Slough, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes or e-cigs offer smokers a realistic but more healthy alternative to traditional cigarettes they give a similar sensation to smoking an ordinary cigarette and can deliver nicotine in various strengths but without the carcinogens, smelly clothes and breath.



The anti smoking organisation ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) recently published a fact sheet in it they say that around 48% of smokers have used electronic cigarettes to try to quit the habit and 32% use them to prevent cigarette cravings. Around 15% of smokers use e-cigs as an alternative in situations where ordinary cigarettes are not allowed, such as in work vehicles or even when they are going on holiday in planes, etc.



ecigreviewer.co.uk was setup by Mark Stubbles, Mark is a smoker who uses ecigarettes on a daily basis to reduce the amount he smokes and save money on traditional cigarettes. Mark believes that because ecigarettes are not taxed as aggressively by the UK government they are much cheaper than the traditional type of cigarette.



On the site ecigreviewer.co.uk Mark writes his findings on the various ecig brands that he has and continues to try, he welcomes visitors to the site to share their views on the various ecigs brands and products too. Visitors to the site are welcome to leave star ratings and comments on their favourite brands of ecigarette, if visitors to the site know of any current voucher codes Mark is inviting them to leave a comment with them too, he will be adding voucher codes for ecigarette kits, eliquids and refills to the site as he finds them too.