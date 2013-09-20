eCig Vision Publishes an Apollo E-Cig Review

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Originally based out of LaFayette, California, Apollo E-Cig has grown to become a global provider of electronic cigarettes in a few years. eCig Vision recently published their review on the electronic cigarette manufacturer with some insight on which starter kit might be preferable for the general user. The review was written by primary contributing writer, Laura Brandel, who gave the company an overall score of “8.8”. The review also features a coupon code for 20% off all Apollo E-Cig orders purchased directly from the company’s website.



The Apollo E-Cig Review explores the company as whole, mentioning how they sell both disposable and rechargeable electronic cigarettes. Additionally, blank refillable cartomisers are available from Apollo E-Cig, allowing users to save some money by refilling with their favorite e-liquids. Brandel focuses the majority of her review on the Apollo E-Cig Standard Starter Kit and draws a comparison to the Inferno Starter Kit offered by Volcano E-Cig. Included in the Apollo E-Cig Standard Starter are one personal charge case, two rechargeable batteries, one USB battery charger, one power adapter, one PCC charging cable, five cartomizers, and one disposable electronic cigarette.



Brandel mentions the battery indicator feature on the PCC that alerts the users what battery charge levels are at all times. Seventeen different e-juice flavors are currently sold by Apollo e-cigarette , which includes everything from tobacco flavors to Rocky Road. Nicotine strengths are as follows: 0mg, 6mg, 12mg, 18mg and 24mg, giving users plenty of options. Apollo has adopted the familiar two-piece electronic cigarette design consisting of a rechargeable battery and cartomizer.



The Apollo E-Cig device itself was referred to as having a premium appearance. The 1300 mAh PCC is able to completely charge roughly 7 electronic cigarettes before needing to be recharged. More detailed information can be found on eCig Vision’s website regarding Apollo e cig reviews .



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com