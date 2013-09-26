eCig Vision Released Their Electronic Cigarette Review on Vapor Couture

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Electronic cigarette review website, eCig Vision has recently released their comprehensive review on Vapor Couture . Vapor Couture is a subsidiary of VMR Products and is one of the few electronic cigarette companies specializing in women’s electronic cigarettes. The company seems to be targeting fashionable women with an eye for designer brands and products with high aesthetic appeal. Electronic cigarette giant, V2 Cigs is the parent company of Vapor Couture, which gives the company a great deal of credibility in terms of quality and technology.



The Vapor Couture review by eCig Vision’s primary contributing writer, Laura Brandel, begins by introducing the Vapor Couture Company and its target audience. This is followed by an exploration of the various electronic cigarettes starter kits offered by the company. Brandel chose to review the Vapour Couture VC Essentials Starter Kit in particular due to its price point and features. According to the review, the VC Essentials is marketed at $64.95 and comes packed with two automatic batteries, two five packs of cartomizers, a mini smart charger, wall charger and instruction manual. Interested electronic cigarette users should also be aware that Vapor Couture utilizes the commonplace 2-piece electronic cigarette system without a tank.



Brandel then ventures into the aesthetic appeal of the VC Essentials Starter Kit, which she called “trendy”. The Essentials kit even comes with a clutch bag, further establishing it’s single gender focus. The electronic cigarette device features what appear to be wallpaper-esque print and a glass battery end. Even the cartomizer flavors are given fashion-related names such as Rodeo Drive and Bombshell.



To gain further insight on what Brandel thought of each of the flavors, readers are encouraged to visit the review site. Battery life of the VC Essentials e-cigarette device is consistently good, lasting most users the entirety of their day. A wrap up concludes the Vapor Couture review, which describes the kit as reasonably priced. For more information visit eCig Vision .



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com