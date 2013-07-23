eCig Vision Releases Their Best Electronic Cigarette Starter Kits List

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes have captured the attention of the media with sales in the US surpassing $1 billion this year. This growing figure has even attracted the focus of big tobacco companies, some of which have announced plans to release their own line of electronic cigarettes . The maker of Marlboro cigarettes, Altria Group, launched their MarkTen e-cigarette line earlier this year. These big tobacco companies hope to capture a fraction of the electronic cigarette market that’s primarily composed of former tobacco cigarette smokers. With the increasing number of electronic cigarette companies emerging, it’s becoming a task to research which company offers the best e-cigs.



Online electronic cigarette review site, eCig Vision hopes to help users filter through the long list of e-cig starters with their Best Electronic Cigarette Starter Kits inner page. The list features what eCig Vision founder, Laura Brandel, deems to be the top 10 electronic cigarette starter kits currently on the US market.



At the number ten position is the relatively recent $135 million purchase of Lorillard, Blu Cigs electronic cigarette . Blu Cigs Premium E-Cig Starter Kit’s short description details that it includes everything to get the average e-cig user going, but costs significantly more than their competition with a retail price of $79.95. Next is the Halo Cigs G6 Starter, which in contrast to Blu Cigs, is a budget-friendly e-cig kit. The Vapor4Life Titan Standard Starter occupies the number 8 position while the Premium E-Cigarette PR 110 Starter holds number 7.



Eversmoke’s Basic Starter Kit, The South Beach Smoke Deluxe Starter, Apollo Standard Starter, and White Cloud Cirrus 3 Starter occupy in descending order positions six through 3, respectively. This leaves position two to both the Green Smoke Pro and Express Starter Kits. V2 Cigs tops eCig Vision’s list at the number one position with their V2 Cigs Standard Starter being described as the best because of their superior quality control and flavors offered.



