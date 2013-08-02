eCig Vision Reviews Premium Electronic Cigarette

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- eCig Vision has recently released a new Premium Electronic Cigarette review on their website. The recent media attention on the controversy surrounding electronic cigarettes has raised consumer knowledge of the tobacco cigarette alternative. Various sources have mentioned that approx. 2.5 million people in the United States use electronic cigarettes. With such a large number of users, electronic cigarette companies have been opening left and right hoping to capitalize on what seems to be a lucrative market. The wide range of e-cig company offerings have made it difficult for many to determine which e-cigs are best suited for their needs. These offerings are often in the form of electronic cigarette starter kits that provide everything to get first-time users started vaping.



Premium Vapes Electronic Cigarette is one of the many electronic cigarettes currently on the market that offers a plethora of e-cig starter kits for users to choose from. Based out of Virginia Beach, VA, Premium electronic cigarette was founded in 2008 and features a total of two warehouses. One of which is located in the US with the other distribution center in Western Europe. Developing alongside that of the global electronic cigarette industry, the company has experienced a large surge in its overall sales and customer base.



Premium Vapes currently lists a total of 10 electronic cigarette starter kits on the main webpage ranging in price from $19.95 to $119.95. The entire company was rated at 8.0 on eCig Vision’s rating scale with V2 Cigs and Green Smoke topping the chart. Pros listed by the Premium e-cig review mention that Premium Electronic Cigarette’s products are budget-friendly and have a solid variety of cartomizer flavor options. The main con listed is the sound produced when users vape the Premium Electronic Cigarette device.



About eCig Vision

eCig Vision is an electronic cigarette review site based out of Colorado and founded by former smoker, Laura Brandel. She founded the website in 2013 after noticing the need for quality reviews on electronic cigarettes and companies.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com