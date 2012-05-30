ECigaretteGuru.com Helps Consumers With Comprehensive E-Cigarette Reviews

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Thanks to many years of research it has been shown that there are over 4,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke. It has also been proven that at ¬least 69 of those chemicals are known to cause numerous cancers. It is no wonder that an increasing number of people are switching to electronic cigarettes.



The electronic cigarette provides the user with a viable alternative to the regular cigarette, which contains tar and nicotine. It has been developed in such a way that the user can enjoy the sensation of smoking without having to ingest many of the harmful toxins present in the traditional tobacco cigarette.



However, considering the popularity of the electronic cigarette and with many brands now available, people may find choosing the right brand for them difficult.



-Cigarette Guru is a website dedicated to providing up to date information on all the latest e-cigarette technology and reviews of many popular brands.



With un-biased e-cigarette reviews the website aims to help smokers find the most suitable electronic cigarette for them. With reviews on popular brands such as South Beach Smoke, Green Smoke, Blu Smoke and many others. By using e-Cigarette Guru finding the right electronic cigarette is set to be much easier. The e-cigarette reviews are given by real users and features information about the characteristics of each specific brand including: prices, flavours, nicotine content, video reviews and ratings.



A spokesperson explained “We provide the most comprehensive information regarding e-cigarettes including how they work, what is usually included in the kits, how they help to replace smoking and information about the various brands.”



Using the website is easy; simply visit the home page and start browsing by clicking on any of the featured reviews. The reviews are designed to make it easier to compare the popular brands. Also on the site there is useful editorial content on electronic cigarettes, how they work and advice on how to choose the one most suited to each individual. Additionally e-Cigarette Guru offers tips and advice on how to avoid common electronic cigarette scams.



For more detailed reviews on any of the products mentioned and general information please visit: http://ecigaretteguru.com/.