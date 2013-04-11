ECigarettes Bring the Allure of Smoking Back to Public Places

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- As restrictions on smoking creep into every city, barring smoking not only in restaurants, but on public streets and even in one's own apartment, The Ecigarette has become the choice alternative to dangerous and often prohibited tobacco smoking. ECigarettes began being marketed in China in 2003, though patents for similar devices existed as far back as the early 1960s. Though controversial among anti-smoking groups and government agencies, a study in the Journal of Public Health Policy from December 2010 found, "Few, if any, chemicals at levels detected in electronic cigarettes raise serious health concerns."



http://FreeEcigaretteStarterKits.com is currently offering a free starter kit which contains the cigarette shaped vapor device, several flavored cartridges, chargers, and carry cases. This represents one of the best opportunities to come around for those who want to give up smoking tobacco in favor of a potentially safer nicotine device, but still maintain the pleasure of smoking.



The grip of the image of the cigarette remains alluring, and even with the mountainous amount of data which proves undeniably that traditional cigarette smoking is dangerous, and even with reality of smell and stains, the image of smoking remains sexy. Sexier than patches or gum, and while studies looking at the use of E cigarettes as an adequate cessation device remain inconclusive, those who are not completely ready to give up smoking choose by a wide margin the E cigarette over patches and gum.



John Mackie

Free ECigarette Starter Kits

Scottsdale Arizona

http://FreeEcigaretteStarterKits.com