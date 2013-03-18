E-Cigarettes Are the Future of Smoking Says a&n Smoking Solutions, Inc.

Kenosha, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The State of Wisconsin welcomes A&N Smoking Solutions, Inc.™ and their mission to offer cigarette smokers a better alternative to smoking. A&N Smoking Solutions, Inc.™ offers a unique electronic-cigarette brand that comes in various flavors and nicotine levels (e.g., high, medium, low, and zero). Whether one prefers a strong tobacco taste, menthol mildness, or perhaps a cigar, one can always find what they need in A&N Smoking Solutions, Inc.™ online or in store.



According to the Center for disease Control (CDC.gov), the percentage of adults in the U.S. who were current smokers in 2010 was 19%, which were roughly 43.8 million people. In a study published online and printed in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, researchers found that 31 percent of respondents reported having quit smoking six months after first purchasing an electronic cigarette, a battery-powered device providing tobacco-less doses of nicotine in a vaporized solution. The average six-month abstinence rate for traditional nicotine replacement products, such as nicotine patches or gum, is between 12 and 18 percent. "This study suggests that electronic cigarettes are helping thousands of ex-smokers remain off cigarettes,"said lead author Michael Siegel, professor of community health sciences.



"I hated smoking, but when I saw the e-cigaratte, I knew I was going to change humanity with this product," Stancato said.



A&N Smoking Solutions, Inc.™ owners, Nickolas Martinez and Amber Stancato wanted to venture into a good small business. Martinez had been struggling to find work after being laid off from his job as a union carpenter. Stancato, who was working at her parents' Kenosha-based Jade Electronics, had been trying to find a good idea for a small business. The idea came from Martinez going through his own experience with giving up cigarettes. When it came to trying electronic cigarettes, Martinez didn’t have a choice, according to his girlfriend and co-owner of A&N Smoking Solutions, Inc.™, Amber Stancato. Stancato had both grandfathers die of smoking-related illnesses and she gave Martinez the ultimatum of quitting smoking or quitting their relationship. "We had a big argument over my smoking and she asked me to give e-cigarettes a chance," Martinez said, "I loved it. It tasted better. It smelled better."



Martinez cashed in his retirement plan, borrowed money from his dad, and was able to open an electronic cigarette store in Greendale's Southridge Mall. For more information on a better alternative to smoking, please visit www.ANSmokeSolutions.com.



