Ecigclick.co.uk Open Their E Cig Awards 2013 Live Poll

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- 2013 has been a groundbreaking year for the electronic cigarette industry in the United Kingdom. Ecigclick, one of the most trusted e cig review sites in the UK, is hosting a “Best of” event to highlight the top products, brands and resources the e cig community has to offer.



Ecigclick is also eager to highlight the contributions not only of vendors but everyone who has helped increase awareness and provide guidance such as bloggers, reviewers and forums. The “Best of” event will create a go-to resource for all e cig consumers to refer to.



Nominations have finished and the top entries from each category are now available to vote on in the live polls. The last day for the live polls is on December 31, 2013.



Jonny from Ecigclick.co.uk stated “2013 has been a turning point not only with the quality of e cig products being released but also their acceptance in to everyday life. This event will create a go-to resource in 2014 to highlight the best that the e cig community has to offer, voted by the very people that buy and use e cigs on a daily basis.”



The live poll can be seen at http://www.ecigclick.co.uk/ecigclicks-best-of-2013-entries/ and closes on December 31st 2013.



About Ecigclick

Jonny Williams founded Ecigclick in 2010 with the purposes of helping new e cig users make an informed decision when purchasing electronic cigarettes. The blog has gone on to help thousands of smokers make the switch.



Ecigclick

Jonny Williams

Website: http://www.ecigclick.co.uk/

Manchester, UK