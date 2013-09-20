Ecigr. Publishes a Vapestick E-Cig Review

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Electronic cigarette review website, ecigr. has published their review on Vapestick Electronic Cigarettes . Vapestick was founded in 2010 by CraveAway Limited to provide electronic cigarettes to the growing population of users. ecigr. primary contributing writer, Alexis Carson, gave Vapestick an overall score of 7.6 out of 10. The review first goes into the company as a whole then more specifically on electronic cigarette starter kits. Carson chose to review the Vapestick Next-Gen XL Electronic Cigarette Starte Kit since she believed it’s middle range price and features will make it the most appealing to the majority of interested buyers.



For the suggested manufacturer price of £42.99, the Next-Gen XL Starter from Vapestick comes with 1x personal charging case, 2x rechargeable batteries, 2x USB charging cables and 5x assorted cartomizers. The articles draws comparisons between this kit offered by Vapestick and that of starter kits offered by ROK Universal. Regarding design, Carson remarked that the Vapestick Next-Gen XL Starter comes neatly and effectively organized in a clean-looking black cardboard box. The assembled two-piece electronic cigarette design offered by Vapestick has a blue LED light on the battery end that illuminates when a user takes a drag.



Vapestick currently offers a total of 6 cartomizer flavours in 4 varying strengths of nicotine concentration. However, buyers of the Next-Gen XL are limited to the following flavours: original, tobacco, menthol, apple and cherry. During the VAPESTICK review Carson then goes into the technical features of the starter kit, mentioning that the 180mAh rechargeable battery takes roughly 1.5 hours to completely charge, which provided roughly 140 puffs. She warns that user experiences will vary as every electronic cigarette user has different habits. Additionally, Vapestick does offer a 30-day return policy, which provides some security for hesitant buyers.



ecigr. is an electronic cigarette review website that was founded by Alexis Carson in 2013. Carson was a former tobacco smoker that was able to quit after trying electronic cigarette. She hopes that her website will eventually develop into a community of e-cigarette users.



Alexis Carson

ecigr.

Glasgow, Scotland

contact@ecigr.co.uk

http://www.ecigr.co.uk